The burning question of fantasists and realists

Back in a different world, when we were all still going out and about and living normally, I did a long interview with Steven Edginton for “Burning Questions” on The Sun‘s video channel. We discussed the political journey I have made commonly described as “from left to right” (personally, I prefer “from fantasists to realists”), what’s happened to the west over the past half-century (small question!), antisemitism and being a Jew in Britain. You can watch the interview here.