On Boulton show: Boris’s lost mojo, Covid confusion

I took part in a podcast hosted by Adam Boulton on his Sky TV show, All Out Politics, with the editor of politics.co.uk Ian Dunt and Sky’s political correspondent, Kate McCann. We discussed why the government seemed to be veering all over the place, changing its mind over one policy after another, producing confused messages over Covid-19 and with ministers making absurd gaffes. We also discussed the controversial merger of the Department for International Development and the Foreign Office, a move criticised by three former Prime Ministers, and whether Boris Johnson’s vision of a new “global Britain” means anything at all.

You can listen to the podcast here or below.

Listen to “A government in control?” on Spreaker.