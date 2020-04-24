On Sky: antisemitism, Keir Starmer and lockdown dilemmas

On Adam Boulton’s All Out Politics on Sky News this week, I took part in a podcast with Ian Dunt, the editor of politics.co.uk and Tamara Cohen, Sky’s political correspondent.

We discussed – of course – how the British government is handling the virus emergency and the appalling choices it is being forced to make over when and how to emerge from the lockdown. I talked about Israel’s (so far) more successful approach which would not be acceptable in Britain because of its use of mobile phone data to track virus carriers. We also discussed the virtual debut in the Commons of Labour’s new leader Sir Keir Starmer, and whether he was likely finally to resolve the party’s antisemitism crisis.

You can listen to the Sky podcast below.

Listen to “When will ministers ease the lockdown?” on Spreaker.