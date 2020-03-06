My appearance on BBC TV Politics Live

I made an appearance on BBC TV’s Politics Live, discussing among other things the coronavirus outbreak, the Labour party leadership election and the collapse of the Flybe airline. My fellow guests were Conservative MP Damian Green, Labour’s shadow housing minister, Sarah Jones, and Sienna Rodgers, editor of the LabourList website.

If you can access BBC iPlayer, you can watch the show here. You can also see a tweeted clip here where I suggest that even the decent Sir Keir Starmer won’t be able to get on top of Labour party antisemitism.