A blow against the wicked woke of the west

The “woke” are the west’s home-grown tinpot tyrants. Masquerading as campaigners against hate, their entire purpose is to spread hatred.

They spread hatred against people they say are racist, fascist, white supremacist, sexist, misogynist, transphobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, climate-change deniers – for no other reason than their targets are people who uphold fundamental western norms of morality, rationality, decency and humanity.

They hate those who tell the truth. They hate those who stand for justice against injustice, for freedom against tyranny, for the weak against the strong, for victims against oppressors, for truth against lies. They hate and want to destroy those who state correctly that the “woke” stand for injustice, for oppression and for lies.

Those who have thus fashioned identity politics and victim culture into weapons of character assassination to silence all dissent from destructive anti-western “woke” ideologies are cultural totalitarians and the potential destroyers of our world.

Put at its simplest, they are bullies. The only way to deal with bullies is to stand up to them. Since they are generally ignorant, stupid, adolescent or preening narcissists – or all those things – this shouldn’t be that difficult.

Yet the reason they’ve achieved cultural dominance is that those who should have dealt with them have refused to do so. Instead, they have indulged them in their hijack of language, their inversion of morality and their sanctimonious and lethal witch-hunts.

It is all those who run our institutions – the university administrators, social media bosses, broadcasting outlets, newspaper editors, company boards, theatre directors, priests and rabbis, officials and politicians – who, either because they are cowards or actually share this noxious view of the world, have thus allowed these hate-mongers to poison the culture with impunity.

Now, though, a blow has been struck against them. At the Golden Globes awards, host Ricky Gervais delivered a blistering, take-no-prisoners excoriation of the hypocrites of Hollywoke. Do please read the whole thing here; but this is the money par:

“Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama. A superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. So, well, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for. I mean, unbelievable: Apple, Amazon, Disney. If Isis started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, please don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*** off.”

Someone has finally spoken truth to power, and exposed it as ridiculous. About time.